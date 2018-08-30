The administration in Arunachal Pradesh’s East Siang district has issued an alert to people living in low-lying areas along the Siang river after heavy rainfall near Tsangpo river in China, the Hindustan Times reported on Thursday.

The Tsangpo river originates in China and is called Siang once it enters India through Upper Siang district, and then joins two rivers, Lohit and Dibang, downstream to form the Brahmaputra river.

In a circular issued on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner of East Siang Tamiyo Tatak asked people living on both sides of the the river to remain alert “but not to panic”. The circular states that as per reports sent to New Delhi by Beijing “due to heavy rainfall in Chinese portion, the Tsangpo river is swelling with observed discharge of 9,020 cumecs” at 8 am on Wednesday. This is the highest discharge in the river in 50 years.

Residents living Jarku, Paglek, SS Mission, Jarkong, Banskota, Berung, Sigar, Borguli, Seram, Kongkul, Namsing, Mer have been asked to remain alert and not panic. The circular also asked residents to refrain from swimming or fishing in the Siang river.

On August 14, the Central Water Commission reported that the discharge of Tsangpo river was 8,070 cumecs and incremental discharge should not inflict severe damages, reported NorthEast Now.

Last week, East Siang district officials had asked people not to enter the water as the flow of the river was fluctuating over the past two weeks “with unusual waves”. “Such big waves had never been seen on the Siang,” Tatak said. “The volume of water flow is the same, but the river has become turbulent. Maybe it’s the result of heavy landslides in China affecting the flow of the river or an impact of some major construction activity.”