Hyderabad-based activist Varavara Rao on Thursday alleged that the Pune Police’s case booked against him and other activists over Maharashtra’s Koregaon-Bhima violence was false, PTI reported. “This is a false case,” Rao told reporters at the Hyderabad airport. “If the fight against fascist policies is called a conspiracy, then there cannot be a bigger conspiracy than this.”

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had criticised Maharashtra police for arresting the five activists nine months after the violence. The court also stayed their transit remand and ordered that they would be under house arrest till the next hearing on September 6.

Rao is among five activists arrested and accused of having links to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist). On Tuesday morning, teams of Pune Police raided the homes of several activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa in connection with investigations into a public meeting organised before caste-related violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

“Bhima-Koregaon case should have been filed against the state and central governments,” Rao said.

Rao’s legal counsel has claimed that the Telangana Police were not permitting his lawyers to meet him. Deputy Commissioner of Police Viswa Prasad, however, said that the Hyderabad police were enforcing the top court’s order.