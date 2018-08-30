Union Minister for Civil Aviation Suresh Prabhu on Thursday announced that Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport has been renamed Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

Prabhu congratulated the people of Maharashtra for the “fulfilment of their long-pending demand” and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

On December 8, the Maharashtra Cabinet decided to change the name of the airport and the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, adding “Maharaj” to both. The Bharatiya Janata Party-led state government said the Maratha warrior deserves more respect.

The airport was earlier known as the Sahar International Airport while the railway station – a Unesco Heritage Site – was called Victoria Terminus. They were renamed in 1995 after the Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena alliance came to power in the state.

In 2016, the BJP government in Haryana renamed Gurgaon, which became Gurugram, and changed the name of Mewat to Nuh.