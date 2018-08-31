Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met his Thailand counterpart Prayuth Chan-ocha on the sidelines of the fourth Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation summit in Nepal’s Kathmandu. “Their discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation between India and Thailand,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted.

Modi also met Dasho Tshering Wangchuk, the chief advisor of the interim government of Bhutan, and Myanmar President Win Myint.

BIMSTEC is a regional group comprising India, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Bhutan and Nepal. Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar tweeted that Modi and other heads of government had made a commitment to “reinvigorate the BIMSTEC process”, thus ending the two-day event in Kathmandu on Friday.

An 18-point Kathmandu Declaration was signed at the summit, The Himalayan Times reported. The declaration intends to increase the effectiveness of the BIMSTEC secretariat through various technical and economic activities in the region, the daily said.

India’s Minister of State for External Affairs VK Singh signed a memorandum of understanding along with foreign ministers of other countries on interconnecting the energy grid, Kumar tweeted. “The MoU provides for optimisation of using energy resources in the region and promotion of efficient and secure operation of power system, among other things,” he said.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli, who is the chairperson of BIMSTEC, handed over the position to Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena in a ceremony.