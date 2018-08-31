A Delhi court on Friday sent Syed Shakeel Yousuf alias Syed Ahmed Shakeel, the second son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin to the National Investigation Agency’s custody till September 10, PTI reported.

He is accused of receiving money from his father in a 2011 terror funding case that the NIA is investigating. Shakeel, who works as a laboratory technician at a government hospital in Srinagar, was arrested on Thursday after a team of the NIA, Central Reserve Police Force and police raided his home in Rambagh locality.

Another of Salahuddin’s sons is already in prison for his alleged role in the same case. Syed Shahid Yousuf was detained by the NIA in October 2017 for allegedly “receiving and collecting funds through international wire money transfer” from an absconding member of the Hizbul Mujahideen. The agency claimed he had admitted to receiving funds to finance terror activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Yusuf has been in Delhi’s Tihar Jail since then. The investigation agency filed a chargesheet against him in April.

The NIA filed the case in April 2011. It says money was transferred illegally from Pakistan to Jammu and Kashmir via Delhi and used to fund terrorism and secessionist activities.

Syed Salahuddin has been declared a designated global terrorist by the United States. He is the chairman of the United Jehad Council, a group of terrorist outfits in the Kashmir Valley.