Heavy showers lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The downpour disrupted power supply in several areas of the city. The weather department has forecast more rain during the day.

Water-logging hampered traffic movement on Mathura Road, Sher Shah Road, Bhairon Road, Bihari Colony, Maharashi Raman Marg, Teen Murti Lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg, the traffic police tweeted.

A bus got stuck on a water-logged road near Hanumal Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area. All 30 passengers were rescued, ANI reported.

Humidity levels on Saturday were at 92%. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal,” a meteorology department official told PTI.

Traffic Alert

Water logging on Raja Ram Kohli Marg near Chacha Nehru hospital. pic.twitter.com/E7s2rbm6Ui — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 1, 2018

#Visuals of passengers being rescued from a bus that got stuck in waterlogged Ring road near Hanuman Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area, following heavy rainfall in parts of Delhi. All 30 passengers have been rescued safely. pic.twitter.com/ZnLPXc0wp1 — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Delhi: Waterlogging in several parts of the city following heavy rainfall today; #visuals from Civil Lines area pic.twitter.com/FpIeWHwlIx — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018

Delhi: Streets waterlogged near Civic Centre at Minto road following heavy rainfall in the city. pic.twitter.com/fpvM95cDRP — ANI (@ANI) September 1, 2018