Delhi: Heavy showers cause water-logging and traffic jams in several parts of the city
The downpour disrupted power supply in several areas of the national capital.
Heavy showers lashed Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to water-logging and traffic jams in several parts of the national capital. The downpour disrupted power supply in several areas of the city. The weather department has forecast more rain during the day.
Water-logging hampered traffic movement on Mathura Road, Sher Shah Road, Bhairon Road, Bihari Colony, Maharashi Raman Marg, Teen Murti Lane, 11 Murti and Girdhari Lal Goswami Marg, the traffic police tweeted.
A bus got stuck on a water-logged road near Hanumal Mandir in Yamuna Bazar area. All 30 passengers were rescued, ANI reported.
Humidity levels on Saturday were at 92%. “The minimum temperature was recorded at 8.30 am at 21 degrees Celsius, three notches below normal,” a meteorology department official told PTI.