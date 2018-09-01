Three District Reserve Guard jawans were injured in a blast allegedly triggered by suspected Maoists in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district on Saturday, PTI reported quoting the police.

The incident took place around 12.30 pm in Rabdipara village under Phulbagdi police station area when a team of the District Reserve Guards were patrolling, an unidentified senior police officer said. When the patrolling team reached Rabdipara, suspected Maoists triggered an improvised explosive device blast, the officer said.

The officer said efforts were on to evacuate the injured jawans to Sukma town.

The District Reserve Guard is a special anti-Naxal police force deployed in the insurgency-hit districts of the state.

On August 6, at least 15 suspected Maoists were killed in what the police termed as “one of the biggest anti-Naxal operations in the history of Chhattisgarh”.