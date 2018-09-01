Several people sustained injuries after an explosion occurred at the Vohburg refinery in Germany’s Bavaria on Saturday, DW reported. More than 1,800 people were evacuated from the area, a police spokesperson said. Some of the injured needed to be hospitalised.

A blaze that engulfed the refinery soon after the explosion prompted a massive firefighting operation that continued for several hours, the spokesperson for the Upper Bavaria North Police said. Several fire brigades and personnel from rescue services and technical relief organisations were deployed to the site.

Officials are yet to disclose information on what caused the explosion and the damage incurred at the facility that produces 1,20,000 barrels per day. The Vohburg refinery is part of the larger Bayernoil refinery complex, which also runs operations at Neustadt and has an overall capacity of 2,10,000 barrels per day, Reuters reported.

The refinery has been in operation since 1967.