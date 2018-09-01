A court in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday directed the police to further investigate the case involving Army Major Leetul Gogoi “fraternising” with a local resident and submit a report by September 18, PTI reported.

The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate, Srinagar, said the investigations in the case were done in a casual manner without ascertaining the real facts. “Role of Sameer Malla, an Army personnel, has not been ascertained by the investigating agency as to why he accompanied the said girl to the hotel,” the court order said.

Citing the statement recorded before the executive magistrate during the inquiry, the court said a thorough investigation is also needed under the IT Act as Gogoi had created a fake Facebook account under the name Ubaid Armaani.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, chairperson of International Forum for Justice and Human Rights. Untoo filed an application before the chief judicial magistrate on May 23, the day Gogoi was detained after he was involved in an altercation at a hotel in Srinagar. Gogoi was allegedly trying to check into the hotel with a Kashmir woman, reportedly in violation of Army protocol in a conflict zone.

On Monday, a Court of Inquiry held Gogoi guilty of “fraternising” with a resident in Jammu and Kashmir and issued orders to initiate disciplinary action against him.

Gogoi was at the centre of another controversy in April 2017 when he gave orders for a civilian to be tied to the bonnet of an Army vehicle as a human shield against stone-pelters during a bye-election in Srinagar.