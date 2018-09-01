Three militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Saturday, said the Army. The encounter, which took place at Danna, Behak Chanadaji area of the district, is now over.

“Weapons and other war like stores recovered,” Defence PRO Colonel Rajesh Kalia told Kashmir Reader. He, however, could not identify the deceased militants. The encounter ensued when the security forces were carrying out an anti-militancy operation.

This comes two days after two militants were killed in an encounter with security forces in the district on Thursday. The militants had fired upon a joint search party of Army and police. After the encounter, authorities suspended internet services in Hajin and adjoining parts of Bandipora.