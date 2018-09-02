Delhi and the National Capital Region received heavy rain for the second consecutive morning on Sunday. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, a degree above the season’s average, reported PTI. The India Meteorological Department has predicted more rainfall over the coming days.

“For the next two days, rain and thunderstorm will continue in Delhi,” ANI quoted IMD’s K Sathi Devi as saying. “In Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, there is warning of heavy rainfall in isolated pockets for three days.”

The city is expected to receive more rain through the day. “The skies will remain cloudy,” PTI quoted an unnamed IMD official as saying. “Rain is expected in several areas of the city later in the day.”

The rainfall led to water-logging in some parts of the city, reported NDTV. The affected areas included Modi Mill, Bhairon Marg and Lajpat Nagar market in south Delhi.

The Safdarjung observatory received recorded 24.6 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours, while the Palam observatory recorded 19.9 mm rainfall. At 8.30 am on Sunday, humidity in the city was recorded at 95%, up from 92% the previous day.

Heavy showers on Saturday morning led to water-logging and traffic jams in several parts, and also disrupted power supply in several areas of the city.

Traffic Alert



Waterlogging reported at Karan Singh Shooting Range T-point on MB Road and Netaji Subhash Marg to GPO Chhatta Rail. pic.twitter.com/Htqd62J1dR — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) September 2, 2018