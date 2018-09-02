The price of Compressed Natural Gas was increased by 63 paise per cylinder per kg and that of Piped Natural Gas by Rs 1.11 per kg on Saturday. CNG will now cost Rs 42.60 per kg in Delhi and 49.30 per kg in the National Capital Region.

Piped Natural Gas will now cost Rs 28.25 per scm in New Delhi, a rise of Rs 1.11 per kg. The price has increased by Rs 1.26 per kg in the National Capital Region to Rs 30.10 per scm in the National Capital Region.

The hike in prices was the result of a fall in the rupee against the United States dollar, Indraprastha Gas Ltd said according to PTI. “The base price of natural gas being procured by IGL from all its sources is dollar linked thereby making the entire input price totally dependent on price of dollar vis-a-vis rupee,” it said.

In Rewari, the price of Compressed Natural Gas rose to Rs 52.25 per kg, a rise of 63 paise. Piped Natural Gas will cost Rs 29.90 per scm, a rise of Rs 1.12.