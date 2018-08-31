The rupee hit a new record low against the United States dollar on Friday, breaching the 71-mark before rising slightly to 70.96 at 9.35 am, The currency had closed at an all-time low of 70.74 against the US dollar on Thursday, and opened 21 paise down at 70.95.

BSE Sensex was up 28.35 points trading at 38,718,45 in early morning trade, while National Stock Exchange Nifty 50 was down 22.20 points at 11,699.00

Asian markets were under pressure following reports that United States President Donald Trump was preparing to step up a trade war with Beijing and ready to impose more tariffs on Chinese imports.

The currency had first collapsed below the 70-a-dollar mark earlier this month after the United States’ decision to levy higher tariffs on Turkish imports hurt emerging market currencies.

The rupee had fallen as much as 49 paise on Wednesday to close at an all-time low of 70.59 against the dollar. The decline this week is said to be the result of an increase in the demand for dollars, which typically rises towards the end of every month as importers need to pay their bills.