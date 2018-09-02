The bodies of 14 babies were found wrapped in plastic bags in Haridebpur in southwest Kolkata on Sunday, Bengali newspaper Anandabazar Patrika reported.

Labourers clearing an empty plot of land in Rammohan Sarani found the bags. A few of the bodies had been dumped recently, preliminary reports suggested.

“The 14 bodies, wrapped separately in plastic, were in two bags,” Kolkata Mayor Sovan Chatterjee said, according to the Hindustan Times. “A thorough search of the entire areas, including nearby waterbodies, will be conducted to see if there are more bodies. It appears the bodies were soaked in chemicals,” he said.

“Some abortion racket operating nearby could be behind it,” PTI quoted a senior Kolkata police officer as saying.

More details are awaited.