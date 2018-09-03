The rupee rose 25 paise on Monday morning to recover from its record closing low of 71 against the United States dollar on Friday. The Indian currency was at 70.75 against the dollar at 11.45 am.

The recovery followed robust economic growth data released by the Indian government after market hours on Friday. India’s Gross Domestic Product grew 8.2% during the April-June quarter as compared to the same quarter a year ago, the data showed. This is the highest economic growth for a quarter recorded since the 9.3% growth in January-March 2016.

The stock market indices opened the day with a rise of over 0.4% but soon reversed the gains. At 11.45 am, the BSE Sensex was higher by 54.44 points at 38,699.51 and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 was up 16.55 points at 11,697.05. The Sensex had risen to 38,934 points earlier in the day.

On the Sensex, the stocks that gained the most were Wipro, Sun Pharma, Adani Ports, Infosys and Bajaj Auto. The shares of Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, NTPC and Axis Bank declined the most.

The top gainers on the Nifty 50 were Wipro, Dr Reddy’s, Eicher Motors, Titan and Sun Pharma. The stocks that declined the most were Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, Maruti Suzuki, NTPC and UltraTech Cement.