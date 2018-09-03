Three people are believed to be in a critical condition after an exchange of gunfire in California’s San Bernardino in the United States on Monday, Reuters reported. Ten people were shot at at an apartment complex at 10.45 pm Eastern Time on Sunday (around 8.30 am India time).

San Bernardino Police spokesperson Captain Richard Lawhead said handguns and rifles may have been used in the incident. However, no weapons have been recovered. The police officials have not yet identified the suspect or the motive behind the shooting.

“I can tell you multiple shots were fired, I don’t want to guess how many,” Lawhead told CNN. “We do have some people that have been transported to the station for investigative purposes so we hope that they will yield information for us.”

The police officer said the victims had gathered in the common area of the apartment complex to play games. “It was a chaotic scene,” he said.