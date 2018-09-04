Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra on Tuesday recommended to the government that Justice Ranjan Gogoi should succeed him, reported NDTV. Gogoi will take charge on October 3, a day after Misra retires.

On August 28, the law ministry asked Misra to recommend the name of his successor. His recommendation is in line with the Supreme Court’s tradition of naming the most senior judge after the outgoing chief justice as the successor.

Gogoi and three other senior top court judges held an unprecedented press conference on January 12 to speak out against the manner in which Misra had been assigning cases to benches and other matters. Justice Jasti Chelameswar was the senior-most judge after Misra until he retired on May 18.

Gogoi, born on November 18, 1954, joined the Bar in 1978. He was appointed permanent judge of the Gauhati High Court on February 28, 2001, and was transferred to the Punjab and Haryana High Court nine years later. He was appointed the chief justice of the High Court on February 12, 2011, and elevated to the top court the following year in April.

He will have a tenure of a year, one month and 14 days, and will retire on November 17, 2019.