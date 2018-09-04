Some antique items, including a gold tiffin box and diamond-studded crockery, went missing from the Nizam’s Museum in Hyderabad in the intervening night between Sunday and Monday, PTI reported. Police filed a theft case on Monday based on a complaint by museum authorities.

The missing items include a two-kg gold tiffin box, a cup, a saucer, and a spoon studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds. They were allegedly stolen from the third gallery of the museum.

The antique items belong to Osman Ali Khan, who was the seventh and last Nizam of the former princely state of Hyderabad until monarchy was abolished in 1948.

Police are examining the closed-circuit television footage. Security guards noticed the theft when they opened the room in the gallery on Monday morning, and then informed the police. “The ventilator on the first floor was broken open and the burglars gained entry using a rope,” a security official told PTI.