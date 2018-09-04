After winning the urban local bodies elections on Monday, the Congress said that the people of Karnataka have accepted the development policies of the alliance government in the state. “People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies,” tweeted Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala.

The Janata Dal (Secular), which is in alliance with the Congress in the state Assembly, had contested the local body elections independently, as did the Congress.

The Congress won the elections after securing 982 seats out of 2,664 wards. The Bharatiya Janata Party came a close second with 929 seats, while the JD(S) won 375 seats.

Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that voters in the cities, who normally vote for the BJP, had shown their support for the coalition government, reported the Hindustan Times. The BJP won more seats in city corporations and city municipalities, while the Congress led in town municipalities and panchayats.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President Dinesh Gundu Rao said that many believed that the JD(S)-Congress alliance would create a turmoil in the party. “The verdict attests to the fact that we have the discipline to make this coalition work in order to decimate the BJP,” he said.

According to Rao, the Congress and JD(S) would form an alliance wherever there was a hung verdict, such as Mysuru and Tumukur. “If we had contested together, the BJP would have lost everywhere but we respected the sentiments of our party workers and contested the elections independently,” he claimed.

Former prime minister and JD(S) leader HD Deve Gowda also expressed his happiness at the results. “The JD(S) and the Congress will go together to keep the BJP at a distance,” he said.

People of Karnataka have once again reposed their faith in Congress by making it the No.1 party in Urban Local Bodies.



People have accepted development policies of Congress+JDS Govt & have rejected Jumlas of BJP.



Many thanks to every @INCKarnataka worker!#KarnatakaULBVerdict — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) September 3, 2018

"The Congress is at No.1 position by winning the maximum number of seats in the local body elections. We have emerged as the biggest party. We have lived up to the expectations of the people." - @dineshgrao @KPCCPresident #KarnatakaULBVerdict — Karnataka Congress (@INCKarnataka) September 3, 2018

‘Stupendous’ performance: Amit Shah

BJP State President BS Yeddyurappa said the party had improved its seat tally in the state. “This is proof of the BJP continuing to enjoy the support and confidence of the people,” he said.

BJP National President Amit Shah described the party’s performance as “stupendous”. He said that the decline in number of Congress and JD(S) seats proved that the people of Karnataka were dissatisfied with the “unholy alliance”.