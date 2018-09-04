The Allahabad High Court on Tuesday took suo moto cognisance of the murder of a retired police officer in the city the previous day, and asked the Uttar Pradesh government why no arrest had been made despite the presence of CCTV footage of the incident, PTI reported. The court directed the Adityanath government to file a report by Wednesday about the action taken.

In a 40-second video, 70-year-old Abdul Samad Khan is seen riding his bicycle when a man in a red shirt comes and starts beating him. He falls to the ground and tries to shield himself while another man watches from a terrace. Though several people pass by on cycles and two-wheelers, no one comes to his aid. Then two more men are seen joining the attack.

The attackers critically injured Khan and fled the spot. He was taken to hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet. The main attacker is believed to be a man named Junaid, the police said. He reportedly has at least 10 criminal cases against him.