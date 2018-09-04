Unidentified men have beaten to death a retired police inspector in Uttar Pradesh’s Allahabad, NDTV reported on Tuesday. The attack, which took place on Monday morning, was caught on a CCTV camera.

In a 40-second video, 70-year-old Abdul Samad Khan is seen riding his bicycle when a man in a red shirt comes and starts beating him. He falls to the ground and tries to shield himself while another man watches from a terrace. Though several people pass by on cycles and two-wheelers, no one comes to his aid. Then two more men are seen joining the attack.

The attackers critically wounded Khan and fled the spot. He was taken to a hospital, where he succumbed to his wounds.

The police have named 10 people in the First Information Report but have not arrested anyone yet. The main attacker is believed to be a man named Junaid, the police said. He reportedly has at least 10 criminal cases against him.

The Allahabad Police said initial investigations suggest the men attacked Khan because of a land dispute and that they were his relatives, reported The Times of India.