The Maharashtra Police on Wednesday told the Supreme Court that the five activists arrested on August 28 were involved in planning large-scale violence. The police filed an affidavit in response to a notice issued by the court a day after the arrests. The five activists – Vernon Gonsalves, Arun Ferreira, Gautam Navlakha, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao – are currently under house arrest.

In its affidavit, the police claimed that the activists were in the process of creating large-scale violence and destruction of property, which would result in chaos. The police said this was part of the agenda of the banned outfit Communist Party of India (Maoist). The five were arrested not because of their dissenting opinions against the government but because of evidence that they were active members of the Maoist outfit, the police added.

During a hearing on August 29, the Supreme Court observed that “dissent is the safety valve of democracy”.

The material found from computers, pendrives and memory cards of the activists clearly showed their active membership of the CPI (Maoist), and indicated a design to commit criminal offences with potential to destabilise the society, the police said.

Academics Romila Thapar, Prabhat Patnaik, Devaki Jain and Satish Deshpande, among others, had filed the petition challenging the arrests. They had alleged that the arrests were arbitrary and were made without evidence. The plea sought an independent inquiry into the arrests. The Supreme Court stayed the transit remands for those arrested to be taken to Pune, and instead asked them to be put under house arrest till the next hearing on September 6.

The arrests came hours after the Pune police raided the homes of 10 human rights activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa. Those arrested were among the 10.

The Maharashtra Police have earlier claimed that the activists were involved in an “Elgar Parishad” event in Pune on December 31, which was followed by caste violence in the nearby village of Bhima Koregaon the next day. The police have said the activists’ speeches at the event were meant to incite hatred. They also claimed to have seized thousands of letters exchanged among “underground” and “overground” Maoists.