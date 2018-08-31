The Maharashtra Police on Friday once again defended arresting five activists earlier this week and claimed that their speeches were meant to incite hatred before caste-related violence erupted at Bhima Koregaon near Pune on January 1.

On Tuesday morning, teams of Pune Police raided the homes of several human rights activists in Mumbai, Ranchi, Hyderabad, Delhi, Faridabad and Goa and arrested five of them – Vernon Gonsalves and Arun Ferreira in Mumbai, Gautam Navlakha in New Delhi, Sudha Bharadwaj in Faridabad and Varavara Rao in Hyderabad – by the end of the day.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stayed the transit remand of the activists and ordered that they would be under house arrest till the next hearing on September 6.

Additional Director General of Police Param Bir Singh claimed the police moved to take action against the people only when they were “confident” that clear links have been established. “Evidence clearly establishes their roles with Maoists,” Singh said.

Singh read out letters at a press conference, allegedly written by Navlakha, Bharadwaj and activist Rona Wilson, to their Maoist associates. Wilson was among the five activists arrested in June from Mumbai, Nagpur and Delhi. Labelling them “urban Maoist operatives”, the police claimed to have found evidence that they were plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The case was registered on January 8 about an incident of December 31, 2017, where hate speeches were delivered,” Singh said on Friday. “Sections were imposed for spreading hatred. Investigation was conducted. Almost all the accused were associated with Kabir Kala Manch.”

The police added that the arrested activists had brainwashed students from Delhi’s Jawaharlal Nehru University and Mumbai’s Tata Institute of Social Sciences into doing “underground work” and claimed that they were attempting to bring down the lawfully established government. The police had claimed earlier this week that the arrested people have links to the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist).

“Investigation revealed that a big controversy was being plotted by Maoist organisations,” Singh said. “The accused were helping them to take their goals forward. A terrorist organisation was also involved.”