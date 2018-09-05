Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath has asked investigating agencies to invoke the National Security Act against those involved in leaking question papers of competitive examinations, PTI reported on Wednesday.

“The exams should be transparent and corruption-free,” a government spokesperson said, quoting Adityanath. “The government will not tolerate those trying to play with the future of youths. Strict action will be taken against those who pollute the examination process.”

The spokesperson added: “The NSA will be invoked against those involved in paper leaks and if discrepancies are committed by the agencies involved in the process, they will be blacklisted and legal action will be taken against them.”

Adityanath has also asked heads of recruitment boards to ensure that vacancies in their departments are filled without much delay.

The Special Task Force of the state police had arrested 11 people last week for their alleged roles in leaking questions papers for recruitment tests for tubewell operators. This led to the cancellation of the examination. Similar arrests have taken place in other recruitment exams in the state earlier this year.