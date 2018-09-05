At least 11 people were killed in storm-related incidents after Typhoon Jebi, the worst storm to hit Japan in the last 25 years, made landfall on Tuesday, Japan Today reported on Wednesday.

The government said it had begun transporting almost 5,000 people stranded at the Kansai International Airport via boats. They had got stranded after the storm led a tanker to collide into a bridge connecting the airport on an artificial island to the mainland.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said around 300 people were injured in storm-related incidents, Reuters reported.

Japan’s Fire Department said local authorities issued evacuation advisories for more than 1.22 million people on Wednesday and a stronger, though not compulsory, evacuation order for another 29,600 people. “Around 16,000 people spent the night in shelters across 20 prefectures,” the daily quoted Jiji news agency as saying.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe took to Twitter to post updates about his government’s efforts to restore normalcy in the affected areas. He said electricity department officials were working overtime to restore power supply to the 240 million households that suffered a power outage.

The typhoon follows incidents of heavy rains, landslides, floods and unprecedented heat that killed hundreds in Japan this year.