Indian Air Force Vice Chief Air Marshall SB Deo on Wednesday said the force is waiting to fly the “very capable” Rafale aircraft and they would give the country “unprecedented” combat capabilities and an advantage over its regional foes.

Speaking at an event in New Delhi, Deo said, “It is a beautiful aircraft... it is a very capable aircraft and we are waiting to fly it.” He refused to comment on the controversy around the Rafale deal with France and said that critics of the deal should understand the norms and procurement procedure that was followed.

“I shouldn’t comment but I can tell you...because we know a lot about how everything went, we find that people don’t have the information,” ANI quoted him as saying.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court agreed to hear a petition seeking a stay on the Rafale deal next week.

India signed an inter-governmental deal with France in 2016 to buy 36 Rafale fighter jets that would cost Rs 58,000 crore. The Congress, however, accused the government repeatedly of getting an overpriced deal. It has also alleged that the Centre favoured a company owned by businessman Anil Ambani, whose group companies are under a lot of debt, and whose defence firm did not have experience in the sector.

The government has refused to reveal specific details about the per-plane price that it negotiated in the deal, citing a secrecy agreement between the two countries.