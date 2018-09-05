Police in West Bengal filed a suo motu case against unknown people on Wednesday after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata collapsed onto railway tracks, reported ANI. A man was killed and at least 20 people were injured in the incident on Tuesday.

The case was filed at Alipore police station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee told PTI that efforts were under way to trace at least two people who were reportedly trapped under the debris. “There could be a few trapped underneath the collapsed bridge,” an unidentified official of the rescue team said. “We are using cutters and drill machines to cut through the concrete slabs of the bridge. Till now, we [have been] unable to locate anybody.”

Deputy Commissioner of Police Meeraj Khalid told ANI that rescue operations were under way. “Beams of the flyover are really heavy, so it’s taking time to cut them [and] rescue people,” he said, adding that a case will be registered against those responsible for the incident.

Labourers working on a metro project nearby claimed that two of their co-workers, who were believed to be inside a temporary shelter under the bridge, are missing.

The Kolkata Disaster Management Department, the National Disaster Response Force and the state fire department are carrying out the search operations.

Traffic disrupted

The Majerhat bridge, thought to be older than 40 years, is located on Diamond Harbour Road in the Alipore area, and connects central Kolkata with the densely populated Behala region of South Kolkata. It also extends to parts of the South 24 Paraganas district.

As rescue efforts continued on Wednesday, several commuters were stuck in traffic as the Diamond Harbour Road was closed. An unidentified traffic policeman said vehicles that usually move to and from the city through Majerhat bridge have been diverted through various other roads.

Principal Secretary of Transport BP Gopalika said additional state buses have been pressed into service to cater to residents in the affected areas.

Eastern Railway spokesperson RN Mahapatra said train services below the Majerhat bridge has resumed. “A team of railway engineers headed by Chief Bridge Engineer, experts from RITES are visiting the site to ensure safety of rail service at the affected area of Majerhat Bridge,” Mahapatra said.

A traffic police official told PTI that tram services have been suspended from CGR Road to DH Road and Judges Court Road.

Meanwhile, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Roopa Ganguly blamed the state government for the accident. “The negligence of West Bengal Govt [government] is unpardonable,” she tweeted on Wednesday. “The repair was a complete eyewash with only white [and] blue paint and spraying some bitumen layers.”