Section 377: SC to rule on validity of colonial-era law that criminalises ‘unnatural’ sex
The verdict comes over a year after the court, in its judgement on the right to privacy, said that sexual orientation is an ‘essential component of identity’.
A Constitution Bench of the Supreme Court on Thursday will rule on the validity of Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, which criminalises “unnatural sex”. The crime is punishable by up to 10 years in jail.
The five-judge Constitution Bench has heard a batch of six petitions and interventions filed by non-governmental organisation Naz Foundation, parents of queer people and Voices Against 377, a collective of human rights groups. These groups urged the top court to reconsider its judgement from 2013, when it set aside a 2009 order by the Delhi High Court decriminalising homosexuality. The top court had then said that only the legislature can change laws.
On July 17, a Constitution Bench headed by Chief Justice Dipak Misra reserved the verdict on the matter. The court had said it would strike down the law if it is convinced that it violates fundamental rights. The Centre did not take a stand and left the decision “to the wisdom of the court”.
Live updates
11.39 am: The judges unanimously decriminalise gay sex. The first judgement is being read out.
11.37 am: The judges have now assembled. Chief Justice Dipak Misra says the four judgements concur.
11.27 am: The judges are expected to start reading out their judgements shortly.
11 am: Here are five petitioners in the Section 377 case – Navtej Singh Johar is a Sangeet Natak Akademi award-winning Bharatnatyam dancer, Sunil Mehra is a senior journalist, Ritu Dalmia is a chef and restaurateur, Aman Nath is the founder of the Neemrana chain of hotels and Ayesha Kapur is a businesswoman.
10.45 am: “The mood is extremely optimistic: the judges have been extremely empathetic,” said Akhilesh Godi, one of the petitioners in the case, told Reuters. “It is not only about decriminalising but recognising our fundamental rights.”
10.05 am: The central government had not taken a stand on the case and told the bench in July that it left the decision on Section 377 “to the wisdom of the court”.
10 am: During the hearings in July, the judges had said they would strike down the law if they believed it violated fundamental rights. The court had said that legally recognising such acts would allow the state to spread awareness about the health of gay couples, while justice Indu Malhotra had said that homosexuality “is not an aberration, but a variation”.
9.55 am: The ruling, which was earlier expected at 10.30 am, is expected around 11.15 am.
9.30 am: Hotelier Keshav Suri, who is one of the petitioners, says the time is high for the colonial-era law to be repealed, News 18 reports.
8 am: Four judges will write the judgement. Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, justices RF Nariman, DY Chandrachud and Indu Malhotra will write separate judgements.
7.50 am: Seventy-two countries and territories worldwide continue to criminalise same-sex relationships, including 45 in which sexual relationships between women are outlawed. Britain partially legalised homosexuality around 50 years ago.
Under Section 377, heterosexual couples are also liable for imprisonment for engaging in consensual penile non-vaginal sex, including penile oral or penile anal sex, in the privacy of their bedrooms, thus it does not pertain to just “gay sex”.
7.45 am: The top court had earlier said that courts cannot wait for a “majoritarian government” to decide on amending a law if it violates fundamental rights.
7.30 am: The verdict comes over a year after the Supreme Court, in its landmark judgement on the right to privacy, said that sexual orientation is an “essential component of identity” and the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender population are “real rights founded on sound constitutional doctrine”.