The Madhya Pradesh government imposed prohibitory orders in four districts on Thursday after several organisations called for a shutdown to protest against Parliament’s amendment to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, reported The Indian Express.

Shutdowns and protests were also reported in parts of Rajasthan, Bihar, Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh.

A high alert has been issued in 35 districts across Madhya Pradesh in view of the protests, reported ANI. Around 34 companies of security forces and 5,000 security personnel have been deployed in the state.

The state administration has imposed prohibitory orders in Morena, Shivpuri and Bhind – all three in Gwalior-Chambal region – and in Ashok Nagar district, reported News 18. Violence was reported in the Gwalior Chambal region during the April 2 Bharath bandh.

General category and members of Other Backward Classes called for an all-India strike after days of protests in Morena, Bhind, Gwalior, Mandsaur and Neemuch districts in Madhya Pradesh. Protestors picketed legislators in these districts and raised slogans against the Centre and the Bharatiya Janata Party for voting in favour of the amendment.

On Wednesday, protestors staged a demonstration on Wednesday outside the bungalows of Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar at Gwalior and MP Bhagirath Prasad at Bhind, reported The Times of India. Protestors also staged a demonstration at higher education minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya’s bungalow at Gwalior.

“Bring a sword and slit my throat,” BJP MP Riti Pathak told protestors who stopped her vehicle in Biohari on Monday. Biohari is part of the Sidhi constituency, which she represents. “I tried to reason with them for half-an-hour. I told them I was not the only person voting, my presence or absence would have made no difference [to the passage of the Bill], but they continued to argue,” she told the The Indian Express, admitting that it would impact campaigning.

In March, the Supreme Court diluted the Act’s provisions, saying a public servant cannot be arrested immediately after a complaint is filed against him under the atrocities law. This prompted massive protests on April 2 in which 11 people died.

Protesters stop train in Darbhanga and Munger's Masudan. The nationwide bandh has been called by various organisations against amendments in SC/ST Act.

“Police headquarters have alerted all the superintendents of police in view of proposed bandh on September 6,” PTI quoted Madhya Pradesh Inspector General of Police Makrand Deuskar as saying. He said the police force allotted to the districts on the occasion of Krishna Janmashtami on Monday will continue to remain in place.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday ordered district collector to monitor the law and order situation, reported News 18.

Security heightened in the city in view of Bharat Bandh against amendments in SC/ST Act. Police says, "Forces have been divided judiciously across the districts. It has been peaceful till now. Nobody can force anyone to be a part of the bandh."