At least two people were killed after a 6.7-magnitude earthquake hit the Japanese island of Hokkaido on Thursday, causing landslides that engulfed homes, reported The Japan Times. Around 20 people are missing in Atsuma town, near the earthquake’s epicentre.

According to the US Geological Survey, the earthquake struck around 68 km southeast of Sapporo.

More than 4,000 defence force soldiers have been deployed to help with rescue operations, CNN quoted Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as saying. The island was also hit by the powerful Typhoon Jebi that made landfall on Tuesday.

The Hokkaido Electric Power Company said close to three million households have lost power. Industry Minister Hiroshige Seko said it would take “at least a week” for power to be restored after a fire broke out at the largest thermal plant in the area.

Japan’s Meteorological Agency said there was no risk of tsunami. A series of smaller aftershocks followed the initial quake, the agency said.

“Large quakes often occur, especially within two to three days (of a big one),” said Toshiyuki Matsumori who is in charge of monitoring earthquakes and tsunamis at the agency, reported AFP. He urged residents to “to pay full attention to seismic activity and rainfall and not to go into dangerous areas”.

After the Tomari Nuclear Power Station in Hokkaido suffered a power outage, authorities started cooling its fuel rods using emergency power, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said. The Hokkaido Electric Power Company did not report any radiation irregularities at the plant, which has been shut since the 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake.

The new Chitose airport, which serves the Sapporo metropolitan area, was closed on Thursday after part of its terminal ceiling collapsed. Bullet trains and local train services were also disrupted.

Japan sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire” where many of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic eruptions are recorded.