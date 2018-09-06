India and the United States signed the Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement on Thursday at the 2+2 Dialogue between the foreign and defence ministers of the two countries. The agreement allows India to receive advanced US military hardware.

“The signing of Communications Compatibility and Security Agreement will enable India to access advanced technologies from the United States,” India’s Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said after the dialogue in New Delhi, ANI reported.

Sitharaman said the two countries agreed to continue their cooperation against terrorism and other security challenges. “In today’s meeting, we reaffirmed to cooperate in every possible way to ensure peace, prosperity and development,” she added.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj said the two countries agreed to speed up the process of India’s entry into the Nuclear Suppliers Group, NDTV reported. She added that India welcomes the United States’ designation of two commanders of the Lashkar-e-Taiba as global terrorists. “These listings are based on terrorism that is flourishing in Pakistan, which has equally affected India, US and the world,” Swaraj added.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who represented the American side along with Secretary of Defense James Mattis, said they would meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “We [the 2+2 dialogue representatives] had many productive and forward thinking conversations on our bilateral relationship and our shared future,” he added.

Before leaving Washington on Tuesday, Pompeo said the United States would discuss New Delhi’s purchase of Russian missile systems and Iranian crude oil during the dialogue but they will not be the primary focus. It is not known if these matters were discussed on Thursday.

The dialogue, which was supposed to be held earlier this year, was postponed twice.

