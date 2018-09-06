Severe flooding in two provinces of North Korea has killed 76 people in recent days, the International Federation of of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies said on Thursday. Around 75 people are missing, including many children, the non-profit organisation said.

Recent heavy rains have caused major floods and landslides in low-lying areas of North and South Hwanghae provinces, destroying more than 800 buildings including homes, clinics and schools, the organisation said. The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea Red Cross Society has provided blankets, hygiene kits, first aid and transport to nearby hospitals. It has also installed mobile water treatment plants.

“Thousands have lost their homes and are in urgent need of health services, shelter, food, safe drinking water and sanitation,” John Fleming, from the North Korea office of the International Federation of of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, said. “With the cold season around the corner, we are also concerned this disaster will increase the risk of health problems and food insecurity for some communities.”