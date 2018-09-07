The Jammu and Kashmir government on Thursday transferred Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid and posted him as state transport commissioner. The government said Director General of Prison Dilbagh Singh will take over from Vaid until a regular appointment is made.

Jammu and Kashmir has been under Governor’s rule since June 20. Former Bihar Governor Satya Pal Malik replaced Jammu and Kashmir Governor NN Vohra on August 23.

Vaid, a 1986-batch Indian Police Services officer, was appointed DGP of Jammu and Kashmir Police in December 2016. He is due to retire in October 2019.

Vaid’s transfer comes days after close relatives of at least 10 police personnel were abducted by militants. They were later released, police said on September 1. The abductions were allegedly in retaliation to the detention of the family members of three militants of the Hizbul Mujahideen by police.

Singh, a 1987-batch officer, was made the head of the prison department in February after Lashkar-e-Taiba militant Naveed Jatt escaped from police custody while on a routine medical check-up at a hospital in Srinagar.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said there was a no hurry to replace Vaid. “He should have been changed only when a permanent arrangement had been worked out,” Abdullah said on Twitter. “Jammu and Kashmir Police has enough problems without having to deal with confusion of leadership.”