The Peoples Democratic Party on Thursday said the party will hold more deliberations to decide if it should participate in the upcoming urban local bodies and panchayat polls, reported Rising Kashmir.

The decision was taken at a party meeting on Thursday convened after the National Conference decided to boycott the upcoming municipal and panchayat elections in the state until the central government clarifies its position on Article 35A of the Constitution.

Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said people are expecting mischief after the Centre sought that the hearing on Article 35A in the Supreme Court be deferred. “It is difficult to ignore the public sentiment,” she told NDTV. “There is apprehension that Article 35A may be fiddled with once these elections are over.”

Mufti said said she expects Governor Satyapal Malik to call an all-party meeting, following which her party would take a call. “Article 35A is an emotive issue and we will make our final decision after deliberations with people.”

PDP chief spokesperson Rafi Ahmad Mir said people were apprehensive that government may take an “aversive step” on Article 35A after the local body elections are held, reported Rising Kashmir. “The mixing together of Article 35A hearing with the ULB [urban local bodies] and panchayat polls has created an aura of ambiguity and our cadres are also demoralised,” Mir said, hinting that the party may follow the path of the National Conference.

“The final decision will be taken only after there is clarity about Article 35A,” he said, according to The Indian Express. “The government will have to also dispel our fears. There is no move from the government.”

Mir said holding elections in the state will “not be a cakewalk” till the apprehensions of people are addressed. “The state government is only announcing dates and holding internal meetings and they haven’t taken us on board,” he added.

Mir said the decision on participating in the elections will be announced soon, after consultation with party leaders and workers.

Jammu and Kahsmir has been under Governor’s Rule since June. The state is set to hold its first local body elections since 2011 from October 1. Elections to municipal bodies will take place in four phases between October 1 and October 5, and to panchayats in eight phases between November 8 and December 4.