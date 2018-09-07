Five people were killed and 21 were injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand’s Almora district on Thursday, IANS reported. At least 14 of the injured are believed to be in a critical condition and are being treated at a hospital in Haldwani.

The Uttarakhand Police said the driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle. An initial investigation indicated that the brakes in the bus failed at the time of the incident, the news agency report quoted unidentified officials as saying.

Twenty-six people, including the driver and conductor, were in the Garhwal Motor Owners Union bus when the accident occurred at Saingda Gadhera on the Bhatrojkhan-Bhikiyasan route.

District Magistrate Nitin Singh Bhadauria and Senior Superintendent of Police P Renuka Devi are monitoring the rescue and relief operation. Devi said four of the injured were flown to the All India Institute of Medical Science in Rishikesh, Hindustan Times reported.

Chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on Twitter. Singh directed the local authorities to ensure proper medical treatment for the injured.

Uttarakhand: 5 dead, 21 injured after a bus rolled down a 50 metre deep gorge near Mohanri on Bhatrojkhan-Bhikiyasan route, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/8GdK00UWKI — ANI (@ANI) September 6, 2018

अल्मोड़ा में रामनगर-गैरसैंण मार्ग पर हुए बस हादसे की खबर से व्यथित हूं।हादसे में मृतकों के परिजनों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं हैं।घायलों के उचित उपचार के निर्देश दिए हैं,गंभीर रूप से घायल लोगों को हेलीकॉप्टर से हल्द्वानी लाया जा रहा है,घायलों के शीघ्र स्वास्थ्यलाभ की कामना करता हूं। — Trivendra S Rawat (@tsrawatbjp) September 6, 2018

The accident follows another fatal incident where three people were killed and two were injured when a tempo fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi district on Monday.