A bridge collapsed near Siliguri in West Bengal’s Darjeeling district on Friday morning just three days after a portion of the Majerhat bridge in Kolkata collapsed, PTI reported quoting state minister Rabindranath Ghosh.

A truck driver was injured in the incident and is undergoing treatment at a hospital. The truck was crossing the bridge when the middle portion of the structure caved in. The bridge across the Pichla river connects Manganj area to Siliguri.

West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb said he will visit the spot and supervise the work, according to Kolkata24X7.