The Supreme Court on Friday granted all states one weeks’ time to implement the court’s earlier judgement laying down guidelines for the central and state governments to prevent incidents of mob lynching, reported ANI.

“If [the] report is not filed within a week, we will direct appearance of Home Secretaries,” the Supreme Court said.

The top court also directed the state governments to upload on their websites all the steps or actions they have taken to “deter individuals from taking law in their hands”. The court set the matter for further hearing on September 13.

Sixteen states submitted their compliance report on lynching incidents. The Supreme Court today granted one week time to all states to implement Court's earlier judgment which had laid down guidelines to prevent mob lynching incidents — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

In July, the Supreme Court asked the Parliament to consider creating a new penal provision to deal with incidents of vigilantism, saying that mobocracy cannot be allowed in society. The court also proposed a set of preventive, remedial and punitive measures to curb instances of lynching.