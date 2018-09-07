The rupee was trading 10 paise higher around 71.89 per dollar after recovering during early morning trade, reported Moneycontrol. The Indian currency recovered 26 paise from Friday’s low point of 72.03 after opening marginally higher at 71.95 per dollar.

On Thursday, the rupee breached the 72-mark against the United States dollar for the first time ever, before recovering to finish at an all-time low of 71.98 per dollar, 23 paise below Wednesday’s close. The currency fell for the seventh consecutive day on Thursday amid speculation that the United States may impose more tariffs on China.

The consistent demand for dollar pulled the India currency down, but managed to recover slightly with supply from the Reserve Bank of India. Stability in currencies of emerging markets like Argentinian peso and Turkish lira also helped the recovery.

BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 declined on Friday following mixed sentiments in global markets amid foreign capital outflow, reported Mint. Sensex gained 33.70 points trading at 38,276.51 while Nifty gained 20.80 points to trade at 11,557.70 at 1.07 pm on Friday.

Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto, Tata Motors, Tata Steel and Bharti Airtel were the top gainers on Sensex. Stocks of Yes Bank, Sun Pharmaceuticals, Power Grid Corporation, SBI and Adani Ports performed poorly on both indices.

Stocks of Hindalco, Hero MotorCorp, Bajaj Auto, Lupin and Tata Motors performed well on Nifty 50.