The Indian rupee on Thursday breached the 72-mark against the United States dollar and was trading at 72.07 at 12.40 pm. The currency fell for the seventh consecutive day amid speculation that the United States may impose more tariffs on China, Mint reported.

The rupee opened at 71.65 against the dollar but soon declined further after recovering from an all-time low of 71.75 on Wednesday.

The Reserve Bank of India did not seem to intervene to curb the drop, Reuters quoted two dealers as saying.

The BSE Sensex was trading at 38.055 up 37 points at 1.40 pm while the National Stock Exchange Nifty50 was trading seven points up at 11.484.84. Coal India, PowerGrid, Tata Motors, Kotak Bank were among the top gainers on the Sensex while Bharti Airtel, Tata Consultancy Services, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank and HDFC were among the top losers.

Reliance Industries, NTPC, PowerGrid and Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited were the top gainers on the NSE during afternoon trading.

Asian markets took a hit following speculation of escalation in the trade war between the United States and China.

Union Minister of Finance Arun Jaitley on Wednesday claimed that the reasons behind the continuous fall of the rupee against the United States dollar were global. “In the last few months, the dollar has strengthened against every currency,” Jaitley said.

The finance minister also defended the Reserve Bank of India. “The RBI is certainly doing whatever is necessary [to check the fall of the rupee],” he said. “I don’t think there is any need for the world’s fastest-growing economy to panic and have knee-jerk reactions.”