Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke of the government’s commitment to clean energy, saying it wants to drive investments across the value chain from batteries to smart charging to electric vehicle manufacturing, PTI reported.

Modi, who addressed the Global Mobility Summit ‘MOVE’ in New Delhi, unveiled a mobility road map that seeks investments in manufacturing electric vehicles and increased use of public transport. Congestion-free mobility is critical to curbing the economic and environmental costs of congestion, the prime minister added.

Modi said clean mobility powered by clean energy is the most powerful weapon in the fight against climate change. “This means a pollution-free clean drive, leading to clean air and better living standards for our people,” he added. “We should champion the idea of ‘clean kilometres’. My vision for the future of mobility in India is based on seven Cs: common, connected, convenient, congestion-free, charged, clean, cutting-edge.”

The prime minister said the focus should shift beyond cars to other vehicles such as scooters and rickshaws. “Common public transport must be the cornerstone of our mobility initiatives,” he pointed out. The prime minister added that the full potential of vehicle pooling must be leveraged to improve private vehicle utilisation.

Modi said mobility was a key driver of any economy. “Better mobility reduces the burden of travel and transportation, and can boost economic growth,” he added. “It is already a major employer and can create the next generation of jobs.”

The prime minister’s statement came a day after Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said electric vehicles and vehicles running on alternative fuel would not require permits. The government is trying to promote eco-friendly vehicles through the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles India scheme, which was started in 2015. Modi is scheduled to launch the scheme’s second phase on Friday.