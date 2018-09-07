The Congress on Friday released pictures of its President Rahul Gandhi with pilgrims along the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra route after many social media users claimed Gandhi had uploaded photoshopped pictures.

“Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President Rahul Gandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up?” the Congress tweeted. It also posted a picture from his Fitbit app, which tracks a person’s physical activity. It showed that Gandhi has walked 46,433 steps and burnt nearly 5,000 calories.

Leaving all the haters behind, Congress President @RahulGandhi sets the pace during his #KailashYatra. Can you keep up? pic.twitter.com/aphQ8B6CAn — Congress (@INCIndia) September 7, 2018

Congress President Rahul Gandhi during #KailashMansarovarYatra with other pilgrims pic.twitter.com/hMLqL6KzOw — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

A number of users on social media had alleged that the Congress president was sharing images from the internet.

Union Minister of State and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Giriraj Singh also claimed that the pictures were fake. Sharing an image of Gandhi, seen holding a walking stick, and another person in a hilly region, Singh said: “This is a photoshopped picture. The stick’s shadow is missing.” Singh told News18 that Congress “has become a fake party”.

On Wednesday, Gandhi said there was “no hatred” at Kailash Mansarovar, where he is currently on a 12-day pilgrimage, and shared pictures of Mansarovar and Rakshas Tal lakes and the Kailash mountain.

Gandhi left for the pilgrimage on August 31, fulfilling a vow he had made in April after his aircraft developed an “unexplained technical snag” and descended hundreds of feet, during an election campaign in Karnataka. The plane was travelling from New Delhi to Hubbali. Last month, an inquiry by a two-member Directorate General of Civil Aviation committee ruled out prior glitches in the aircraft and blamed delayed action by the pilots for the incident.