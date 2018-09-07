Two suspected operatives of a Jammu and Kashmir-based affiliate of the Islamic State group have been arrested in New Delhi, the special cell of the Delhi Police said on Friday.

The two – identified as Parwez Rashid and Jamshed Jahoor – were picked up near the Red Fort. They have been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and remanded to police custody for five days, reported ANI.

“Two pistols,10 cartridges and four mobile phones [were] seized from them,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Kushwaha. “They had acquired weapons from Uttar Pradesh and were going to Kashmir. Weapons were to be used for terrorist activities.”

The police, however, said Delhi was not their target. “They were just in transit here,” Kushwaha added.

Delhi: Parvez and Jamshed, two terrorists of ISJK who were arrested by Special Cell of Delhi Police last night near Red Fort. They were going to Kashmir and were found in possession of weapons. They have been taken under 5-day police remand by Special Cell of Delhi Police. pic.twitter.com/UQFzZpWn5W — ANI (@ANI) September 7, 2018

Rashid and Jahoor are residents of Kashmir’s Shopian district, reported the Hindustan Times. Rashid’s brother was killed in an encounter with security forces in January. He was initially a member of Hizbul Mujahideen.

Rashid and Jahoor reportedly told the police that the leaders of their fledgling outfit are Umar Ibn Nazir and Adil Thokar. “They were following the orders of Adil Thokar,” Kushwaha said.