An Air India flight from Kerala’s Thiruvananthapuram carrying 136 passengers and crew members landed on a wrong runway in Maldives’ capital Male on Friday. All passengers and crew are safe.

But two of the aircraft’s tyres were deflated and it had to be towed to the parking bay. Air India said in a statement that the Airbus A320 Neo aircraft landed on an under-construction runway at the Velana International Airport, NDTV reported.

The wheels and brake assemblies of the plane were seriously damaged during the landing and will need to be replaced, NDTV reported citing unidentified officials.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation called it a “serious incident”. It said that both pilots have been removed from the roster, and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau has been informed, ANI reported.