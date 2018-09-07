The Delhi High Court on Friday sought replies from the Election Commission and the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen on a petition seeking to quash the party’s registration, reported ANI. The petition accuses Asaduddin Owaisi’s party of seeking votes in the name of religion and thinking of the welfare of Muslims alone.

The court will hear the matter again on December 3.

Shiv Sena’s Telangana unit president Tirupati Narasimha Murari has filed the petition, seeking to set aside the Election Commission’s June 2014 order that recognises AIMIM as a state political party. Murari claims the party runs against the concept of secularism, which is one of the requirements under the Representation of the People Act.

“The declaration given by AIMIM to uphold the secular principles is farce and fraud on the law and the constitution,” the petition claims. It also alleges that AIMIM leaders and workers have abused the “Hindu religion, their gods, goddesses” for which several cases have been registered against them.