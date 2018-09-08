A suspected militant was killed and a policeman injured during an attack on a police picket in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district late on Friday night, PTI reported.

The police foiled a bid to snatch weapons, according to ANI. The militant’s identity and affiliation have not yet been ascertained, and the injured police officer has been taken to hospital, where his condition stabilised.

A police official said militants attacked a police picket in Achabal town on Friday night. During the retaliation, a militant was killed and a policeman was injured. The militants weapon was also recovered, the official said.

Search operations are currently underway to find the other suspected militants.