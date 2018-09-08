The Ministry of Defence on Saturday confirmed that the biennial Aero India air show will be held in Bengaluru in February 2019, putting to rest claims that the show might be shifted out of the city.

Aero India will be held from February 20 to February 24, combining “a major trade exhibition for the aerospace and defence industries with public air shows”, the ministry said in a statement. “Besides global leaders and big investors in aerospace industry, the show will also see participation by think-tanks from across the world.”

In August, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister G Parameshwara had asked Union Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to clarify her stand over reports that Aero India will be moved out of Bengaluru, where it has been held for over two decades.

Parameshwara sought the clarification after some reports claimed that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath had asked Sitharaman to allow his state to host the show in October.

Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy also wrote to the Centre, urging the government to not shift the show out of the city. “Bengaluru being the hub for defence and aviation majors of the country is certainly the most suitable place to conduct the show,” he had said.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Ananth Kumar had dismissed the rumours and said Sitharaman had confirmed there was “no decision” on shifting Aero India 2019’s venue from Bengaluru to Lucknow.