A helicopter with seven people on board crashed in Nepal on Saturday, AFP reported. Those on board included a pilot and six passengers.

The Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu said other rescue helicopters, soldiers and police were searching the mountainous areas, both on air and foot, for any survivors.

The crash site is suspected to be about 80 km northwest of capital Kathmandu.

“A helicopter en route from Samagaun of Gorkha district to Kathmandu has gone missing since this morning,” General Manager at Tribhuvan International Airport Raj Kumar Chhetri told Xinhua news agency earlier in the day. He had said that the helicopter was missing since 7.45 am local time (7.30 am Indian Standard Time).

More details are awaited.