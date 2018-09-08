The chief of Kerala women’s commission has defended a Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA accused of sexually abusing a woman, NDTV reported on Saturday. A leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India has alleged that PK Sasi, the MLA from Shornur in Palakkad district, tried to sexually abuse her at a party office and sought sexual favours for helping her get higher posts in the organisation.

“This is nothing new... We are all human beings, mistakes do happen,” said Kerala State Women’s Commission chairperson MC Josephine, according to the Hindustan Times. “People inside the party too may also have committed such mistakes.” Josephine reportedly made the remark on Thursday.

The state women’s panel said it cannot register a case on its own. “The woman has not filed a complaint with the women’s commission,” said Josephine. “Even for suo motu case, we need at least the basic details like the nature of complaint which could be revealed either by the media or the victim themselves, in this case that hasn’t happened. Then how can we register a case?”

The National Commission for Women, on the other hand, took note of the incident and asked Director General of Police Lokanath Behara to investigate the claims of sexual abuse. If Behara fails to inform NCW about the action taken within 15 days, the commission will send an inquiry team to Kerala.

Josephine said the CPI(M) would deal with the case internally and decide to approach the police. “The Marxist party will have their own system of dealing with these complaints; it’s not a new thing,” said the women’s panel chief. “Since its inception party has handled such complaints. Party will have their own system of handling such complaints and they handle it in their way.”

The ruling CPI(M) on Friday set up a two-member commission to investigate the allegations against the party MLA. State Law and Cultural Affairs Minister AK Balan and party MP PK Sreemathy will be part of the panel.

“If the party points out that I have erred, I will accept it with both hands,” Sasi told reporters at Cheruplassery in Palakkad district. “If there is a complaint, the CPI(M) has the strength to look into it.”