The Bharatiya Janata Party has deferred its internal polls to select a new leader, and decided to fight the 2019 General Elections campaign under national president Amit Shah, NDTV reported on Saturday. Shah’s term ends in January.

On Saturday, the saffron party began its two-day national executive meeting in New Delhi, to decide the strategy for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. At the event, Shah claimed that the BJP will return to power in 2019 with a bigger mandate. “BJP has the most popular leaders in the country,” he said. “We should win with even more seats than the previous election.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley and senior BJP leader Lal Krishna Advani were among those who attended the meeting, ANI reported.

The slogan ‘Ajey BJP’ (Invincible BJP) was adopted at the meeting. Shah told the attendees to work for the party’s victory in upcoming Assembly polls in Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

Elections for 543 seats in the Lok Sabha are scheduled to be held by April-May 2019.