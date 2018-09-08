As many as four people were killed and four injured in blasts at two fireworks manufacturing units in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, reported PTI.

A 28-year-old man died and two others were injured in an explosion at an illegal unit at Athur in Salem district, the police said. The three were making crackers when the explosion took place, the police said. The injured have been admitted to a hospital.

Meanwhile, a blast at a crackers unit in Virudhunagar district on Saturday killed three people and wounded two, The Hindu reported. The blast took place in a factory owned by Krishnasamy Industries at Kakkivadanpatti near Sivakasi city around 10.30 am.

The deceased have been identified as Krishnan, 43, G Mariappan, 35, and M Pandiyarajan, 43. The injured are being treated at a government hospital. One of them is said to be in a critical condition, the daily reported.

A police officer investigating the case said initial inquiry suggest that rising heat levels in the factory may have caused the explosion.